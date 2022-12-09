Pinnochio Twitter Review and Reactions: Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film receives glorious response

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MIXUP3602 Pinnochio is now streaming on Netflix

Pinnochio Twitter Review and Reactions: Nicholas Barber's popular children's tale Pinnochio is getting another treatment from master storyteller Guillermo del Toro. The new film is out on Netflix now. It is surprising how a 150-year-old story has still managed to stay relevant. Earlier this year, the live-action film on Pinnochio, starring Tom Hanks, was also released. Now, Guillermo del Toro's new film gives another spin to the story in his stop motion treatment. Let's find out how the fans are reacting to the new Pinnochio film from del Toro.

What is Pinnochio about?

Pinocchio was carved by a woodcarver named Geppetto in a Tuscan village in Italy. He is created as a wooden puppet, but he dreams of becoming a real boy. He is known for his long nose, which grows when he lies. The movie tells us what it means to be human from the point of view of an inanimate object brought to life. The themes the film handles are complex in a way that children can understand and also adults can appreciate.

Pinnochio Twitter Review

Pinnochio is being called one of the best films on Netflix. It is also being called one most interesting movies this year. After del Toro announced his version of Pinnochio, there was a huge expectation from the movie. With the first reactions on Twitter pouring in, it has been proved once again that del Toro is a commanding filmmaker and has stamped his authority in the new style of filmmaking as well. Pinnochio's visuals are being praised and it is being hailed as one of the best stop-motion films of all time. Viewers have been left emotional after watching the film.

Here are some reactions to Pinnochio on Netflix.

