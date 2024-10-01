Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby is back, Netflix shares BTS pics from sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders

After the massive success of Oppenheimer, Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Netflix film, Peaky Blinders. Peaky Blinders is a Birmingham gangster drama created by Steven Knight. Netflix on Monday night shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film featuring the lead actor with Steven Knight. ''By order of the Peaky Blinders... Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film,'' the streaming giant wrote in the caption of its post.

A feature-length film, directed by Tom Harper, set a few years after the end of the series is officially in production, Netflix announced on Monday. The film follows a six-season series with Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy, and Joe Cole leading the cast. So far confirmed for the movie are Saltburn's Barry Keoghan and Dune's Rebecca Ferguson.

The show culminated with season six in 2022, shortly before the Irishman went on to star in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, nabbing him an Academy Award. Peaky Blinders originally premiered on BBC Two overseas (its final two seasons moved to BBC One), but after the show arrived on Netflix its popularity exploded. The series finale aired in April 2022, but the series creator Steven Knight never hid his intentions to continue the story in a movie.

Murphy's latest project Small Things Like These, depicting the horrors of Ireland's church's abusive workhouses for unwed mothers, is set to release on November 1 in the UK, and November 8 in the US, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

