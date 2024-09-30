Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Devika Rani to Waheeda Rehman to Mithun Chakraborty, full list of winners

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Dadasaheb Phalke Award winners

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony. The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1,000,000. This year at the National Film Awards, legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty will be conferred with the award for his contribution to the Indian cinema. The award was first presented in 1969 and was awarded to actress Devika Rani. Last year, actress Waheeda Rehman was honoured with the prestigious award. Below is the list of all the film celebs who have been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award so far.

Waheeda Rehman: 2021

Asha Parekh: 2020

Rajinikanth: 2019

Amitabh Bachchan: 2018

Vinod Khanna: 2017

Kasinathuni Viswanath: 2016

Manoj Kumar: 2015

Shashi Kapoor: 2014

Gulzar: 2013

Pran: 2012

Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali

K Balachander: 2010

D Ramanaidu: 2009

VK Murthy: 2008

Manna Dey: 2007

Tapan Sinha: 2006

Shyam Benegal: 2005

Adoor Gopalakrishnan: 2004

Mrinal Sen: 2003

Dev Anand: 2002

Yash Chopra: 2001

Asha Bhosle: 2000

Hrishikesh Mukherjee: 1999

BR Chopra: 1998

Kavi Pradeep: 1997

Sivaji Ganesan: 1996

Rajkumar: 1995

Dilip Kumar: 1994

Majrooh Sultanpuri: 1993

Bhupen Hazarika: 1992

Bhalji Pendharkar: 1991

Akkineni Nageswara Rao: 1990

Lata Mangeshkar: 1989

Ashok Kumar: 1988

Raj Kapoor: 1987

B Nagi Reddy: 1986

V Shantaram: 1985

Satyajit Ray: 1984

Durga Khote: 1983

LV Prasad: 1982

Naushad: 1981

Paidi Jairaj: 1980

Sohrab Modi: 1979

Raichand Boral: 1978

Nitin Bose: 1977

Kanan Devi: 1976

Dhirendra Nath Ganguly: 1975

Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy: 1974

Ruby Myers: 1973

Pankaj Mullick: 1972

Prithviraj Kapoor: 1971

Birendranath Sircar: 1970

Devika Rani: 1969

