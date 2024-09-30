Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Devika Rani to Waheeda Rehman to Mithun Chakraborty, full list of winners

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony. The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1,000,000. This year at the National Film Awards, legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty will be conferred with the award for his contribution to the Indian cinema. The award was first presented in 1969 and was awarded to actress Devika Rani. Last year, actress Waheeda Rehman was honoured with the prestigious award. Below is the list of all the film celebs who have been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award so far.
- Waheeda Rehman: 2021
- Asha Parekh: 2020
- Rajinikanth: 2019
- Amitabh Bachchan: 2018
- Vinod Khanna: 2017
- Kasinathuni Viswanath: 2016
- Manoj Kumar: 2015
- Shashi Kapoor: 2014
- Gulzar: 2013
- Pran: 2012
- Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali
- K Balachander: 2010
- D Ramanaidu: 2009
- VK Murthy: 2008
- Manna Dey: 2007
- Tapan Sinha: 2006
- Shyam Benegal: 2005
- Adoor Gopalakrishnan: 2004
- Mrinal Sen: 2003
- Dev Anand: 2002
- Yash Chopra: 2001
- Asha Bhosle: 2000
- Hrishikesh Mukherjee: 1999
- BR Chopra: 1998
- Kavi Pradeep: 1997
- Sivaji Ganesan: 1996
- Rajkumar: 1995
- Dilip Kumar: 1994
- Majrooh Sultanpuri: 1993
- Bhupen Hazarika: 1992
- Bhalji Pendharkar: 1991
- Akkineni Nageswara Rao: 1990
- Lata Mangeshkar: 1989
- Ashok Kumar: 1988
- Raj Kapoor: 1987
- B Nagi Reddy: 1986
- V Shantaram: 1985
- Satyajit Ray: 1984
- Durga Khote: 1983
- LV Prasad: 1982
- Naushad: 1981
- Paidi Jairaj: 1980
- Sohrab Modi: 1979
- Raichand Boral: 1978
- Nitin Bose: 1977
- Kanan Devi: 1976
- Dhirendra Nath Ganguly: 1975
- Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy: 1974
- Ruby Myers: 1973
- Pankaj Mullick: 1972
- Prithviraj Kapoor: 1971
- Birendranath Sircar: 1970
- Devika Rani: 1969
Also Read: IIFA Rocks 2024: Karan Aujla takes Trendsetter Award, Sandeep Reddy Vanga bags Editing Award, check full list