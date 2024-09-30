Deepika Padukone shares funny reel revealing how she waits for husband Ranveer Singh | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl earlier this month.

Deepika Padukone, who recently embraced parenthood, is currently busy taking care of her newborn. Her husband Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance since becoming a father as he attended the grand event 'United in Triumph' hosted by the Ambani family in their Mumbai residence, Antilia. Now, the actress has shared a funny meme on her Instagram handle revealing how she waits for her husband. In her post, a child is seen running to the glass door with a pair of binoculars, looking outside and waiting for someone. ''Me when my husband tells me he’ll be home at 5:00, and now it’s 5:01,'' she wrote along with the Insta Reel and tagged Ranveer.

See the post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDeepika Padukone's latest Instagram Stories.

Earlier, a video of Ranveer from the video went viral on social media wherein he can be seen having a fun banter with the paparazzi. In the viral video, he is proudly saying, ''Baap bann gaya re.''

On professional front

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Ranveer last featured in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. The duo will next be seen together in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, which is set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles.

