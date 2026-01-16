Netflix Pandaga 2026 Telugu lineup: Ustad Bhagat Singh, Paradise and more films Netflix has unveiled its Telugu movie lineup under Netflix Pandaga 2026, confirming major post-theatrical releases featuring Pawan Kalyan, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil.

Popular OTT platform Netflix is ​​all set to release a slew of new movies. The platform is announcing the new movies coming to the OTT platform as part of the Netflix festival today. These include new movies from Pawan Kalyan's Ustad Bhagat Singh to Nani's movie Paradise.

It is significant to note that yesterday, on January 15, the OTT giant announced the Netflix Pandigai 2026 lineup, which included 12 Tamil films to release on the platform after their theatrical release. And now on Friday, Netflix has shared the Telugu slate in the Netflix Pandaga 2026.

Ustad Bhagat Singh OTT release on Netflix

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie is Ustad Bhagat Singh. Directed by Harish Shankar, this movie is getting ready for release. After Gabbar Singh, the Pawan-Harish combination has created a craze. The song Dekh Lenge released from this movie is a hit. This movie is going to come to Netflix OTT after its theatrical release.

'Justice doesn't wait for permission. So does he. After the theatrical release, the film will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada,' Netflix posted.

Paradise OTT release: Nani’s film heads to Netflix

Natural Star Nani is going to be seen in a raw and rustic look in the movie Paradise. In this, Nani is going to be seen on a different level of mass appeal. Srikanth Odela, who gave Nani a hit like Dussehra, is the director of this. This movie will also be available on Netflix OTT.

'If the whole world exposes you, your identity as a rebel will change. After the theatrical release, this movie will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada,' Netflix shared on X.

Aakasam Lo Oka Tara OTT release details

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie is Akashmol Ok Tara. Pawan Sadineni is the director of this. This is Dulquer's film in Telugu. Akashmol Ok Tara will also be streaming on Netflix.

'Some journeys into space begin on broken roads,' Netflix said in a statement, adding that the film A Star in the Sky will be streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Champion OTT release after theatrical run

The movie Champion stars Roshan, son of Tollywood senior actor Srikanth, as the hero. The movie, which was released in theaters last month, became a hit with positive talk. This movie will also be coming to Netflix.

'It started with a beautiful game. But that's not how it ends. This is a revolution that turns one man into a champion,' Netflix posted.

Don’t Trouble the Trouble OTT release on Netflix

Don't Trouble the Trouble is a movie starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. This movie is also going to be released OTT on Netflix. 'Meet Suri. Amidst sirens and screams, he searches for his fortune,' Netflix said about this movie.

