Navjot Singh Sidhu is back on Kapil Sharma's show, leaves Archana Puran Singh 'worried' | WATCH latest promo

The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres new episode every Saturday on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's upcoming episode has been making headlines ever since Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a promo of himself reuniting with Kapil Sharma on his show. Now, the official handle of the show has also unveiled the first full-fledged promo of the episode featuring the former cricketer, who will be accompanied by his wife and Harbhajan Singh and his wife, Geeta Basra, on the show. The promo begins with Sunil Grover as a news anchor announcing the 'biggest surprise of the season'.

See the promo:

''Tussi ho jaao taiyaar kyunki Punjab di shaan aa rahe hai iss Funnyvaar. Watch @navjotsinghsidhu, @harbhajan3 and their better halves @navjot1618 & @geetabasra on the new episode of #TheGreatIndianKapilShow, this Funnyvaar, at 8 pm, only on Netflix,'' the makers wrote along with the promo.

The promo is getting viral as Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was a permanent member of Kapil's team, is returning to the comedian's show after a long gap of five years. Earlier this week, Navjot Singh also shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the episode on his Instagram handle.

Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu leave Kapil's show?

Sidhu and Kapil have been together since the latter began his exclusive show on television in 2013. However, Sidhu was asked to leave in 2019 post his controversy after the Pulwama Attack. Sidhu was replaced by Archana Puran Singh, who is currently a permanent member of Kapil's show.

In the second second of the celebrity chat show celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Rohit Sharma, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shalini Passi, Karisma Kapoor, and Karan Johar, among others have appeared on the show. In the previous episode, Narayana and Sudha Murthy with Deepinder and Gia Goyal appeared on the show. The upcoming episode will premiere on Netflix every Saturday at 8 pm.

