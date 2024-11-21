Mismatched Season 3: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli unveil release date with a special video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Mismatched Season 3 is headlined by Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli

The wait is finally over. The much-awaited season of Mismatched is all set to arrive on Netflix again. Actors Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli announced the release date of its third season with a special video on Instagram. The announcement video showed the cute chemistry between the two with a humourous exchange that ended with the release date cleverly revealed on a coffee mug. ''WE HAVE A DATE!!! Mismatched Season 3, arrives on 13 December, only on Netflix!'' reads the caption of the video.

Check it out:

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana Nipun Dharmadhikari, Mismatched follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her. Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade also featured in the first and second seasons of Mismatched.

Rohit made his film debut with Dear Zindagi (2016) in a supporting role. He later starred in films such as Hichki, The Sky Is Pink and Ludo! However, it's Netflix's series Mismatched that made him extremely popular. He also earned the tag of being referred to as a 'national crush' with fangirls crushing over him after watching his performance in the show.

About the show

The first season of Mismatched began in 2020 on the streaming giant, Netflix. The series was renewed for a second season the next year. The second chapter of the show premiered on the platform in October 2022. In two seasons, a total of 14 episodes have premiered so far. The show also stars Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Sanjana Sarathy, Taaruk Raina, and Vihaan Samat in key roles.

