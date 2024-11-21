Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunts wedding ring at Aaradhya's birthday amid divorce rumours with Abhishek

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the 13th birthday of her daughter Aaradhya on November 16 and recently shared a series of pictures from the celebration on her Instagram handle. As per Aishwarya's post, Aaradhya has now officially entered her teenage. Not only this, in one of the pics, the actress is also seen flaunting her wedding ring, which many are seeing a perfect way to dismiss the ongoing divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan. ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 THE ETERNAL LOVE OF MY LIFE dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya MY HEART… MY SOUL… FOREVER AND BEYOND,'' Aishwarya wrote in the caption. The post also included a throwback picture of little Aaradhya while another one of a balloon with the text, ''You're officially a teenager Aaradhya''.

Many of the netizens asked the actress about her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, who is not seen in any of these pictures. Recently, several reports speculated about the relationship between Aishwarya and Abhishek. While the couple has always kept their lives personal, a few recent events added fuel to such rumours about a possible rift between the two. Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek ever commented on such rumours. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and the couple welcomed their daughter four years later in 2011.

The actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II alongside Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film was a massive box office success. However, Aishwarya has not announced any upcoming projects in her hand so far. On the other hand, Abhishek will next star in Shoojit Sricar's I Want To Talk, which will release this Friday on November 22.

