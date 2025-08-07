Malayalam OTT releases this week [Aug 8–15]: From Nadikar to Janaki V v/s State of Kerala From courtroom drama to failed box office films finding new life, these Malayalam movies are hitting OTT this week. Here's your full watchlist.

Out of regional language-based content, Malayalam movies and series mostly stand out. Moreover, their demand on OTT space is also felt. Not only are Malayalam films highly rated on IMDb, but these films also trend on OTT platforms for weeks.

While several old films are already creating a lot of buzz, this Friday will open the gates for new films to release digitally. Let's have a look at Malayalam OTT releases of the week.

Latest Malayalam OTT releases this week

1. Nadikar – Tovino Thomas’ film now on OTT

A year after its theatrical release, Nadikar will not hit OTT. The film that turned out to be a box office failure features Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

OTT Platform: SainaPlay

Release Date: August 8

2. Manasavacha – Quirky comedy-drama joins OTT lineup

The comedy-drama featuring Dileesh Pothan, Kiron Kumar, Alexander Prasanth and Sreejith Ravi will now hit OTT. This film was also released in theatres last year.

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Release Date: August 9

3. Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal – Drama gets digital release

The Malayalam film featuring Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny and Mallika Sukumaran was unable to impress audiences with its theatrical release. Now the film will release digitally.

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Release Date: August 14

4. Janaki V v/s State of Kerala – Controversial film lands on Zee5

The controversial film that features Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role had to fight a long legal battle to hit the cinemas. But now it will be making its way to OTT.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: August 15

