Lukkhe X review: What users are saying about Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari and King's Prime Video series

New Delhi:

Lukkhe, starring Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, rapper King in lead roles, is Prime Video's weekend offering. The eight-episode series is trending on social media, with most people having to say good things about the show. Raashii Khanna, who plays Inspector Gurbani, has been garnering praise for her performance. Let's find out what the internet is saying about Lukkhe.

Lukkhe X review

Lukkhe is the talk of the town on the internet. "#RaashiiKhanna makes #Gurbani in #Lukkhe feel real. Flawed, guarded and emotionally exhausted, but never distant from the audience," wrote a user praising Raashii.

Here are what other users are saying:

Earlier today, Today, Raashii shared a heartfelt note for her fans as she introduced them to Gurbani, “Some characters stay with you long after the camera stops rolling… Gurbani is one of them. She’s sharp, relentless, emotionally guarded… and constantly at war with what she feels versus what she has to do. Playing her was intense in ways I still can’t fully explain. And maybe that’s the thing about people like her, you never really know what they’re carrying until the cracks begin to show. Now, Gurbani is all yours. Go watch #Lukhhe, now."

Lukkhe: Story and cast

The logline of Lukkhe on Prime Video reads: "Lukkhe is an adrenaline filled, musical drama set in the beating heart of Punjab. Lucky, a sportsman, and Sanober, a musician, find their romance caught in the crossfire between police officer Gurbani and upcoming rapper, MC Badnaam, steering a collision course of tough choices that will come to decide the future of all things that Lucky and Badnaam hold dear."

Lukkhe features an ensemble cast of King, Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, Akarsh Khurana, and Ayesha Raza.

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