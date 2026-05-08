OTT releases of the day: Vaazha 2, Lukkhe, Dacoit, Love Insurance Company and others

New Delhi:

The weekend is here, and summer is at its peak. Moreover, among the new films currently playing in theaters, apart from Raja Shivaji, there doesn't seem to be any other movie worth venturing out for. It would be far better to sit back, relax, and watch something from the comfort of your home this weekend. There are some excellent options available on OTT platforms right now. Read on to find out what’s on the list this time.

Lukkhe

You can catch the web series Lukkhe from today onwards.. It is a musical crime-suspense series featuring stars such as Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, and King. The web series Lukkhe is available on Prime Video starting today, Friday, May 8, 2026. King makes his acting debut with this series, while Raashii Khanna is seen sporting a khaki uniform, playing the role of Police Officer Gurbani. Centered around themes of crime, drugs, music, and vengeance, the series is packed with action. It has been directed by Himank Gaur.

Dacoit

Following its theatrical run, the film Dacoit is now available on OTT platforms. This action-thriller stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. The film begins streaming on Prime Video today, May 8, 2026. It was originally released in theaters on April 10, 2026, but struggled to hold its own against films like Dhurandhar 2 and Bhoot Bangla.

Bharatanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam

If you enjoy dark comedies, this one is sure to appeal to you. The film Bharatanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam is set to release on OTT platforms today, Friday, May 8. You can watch it on Netflix. The film features Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

Love Mocktail 3

This is a Kannada romantic drama film. The movie Love Mocktail 3 centers on themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. The storyline is quite emotional. Its OTT release was highly anticipated. Starting today, May 8, it is available for streaming on ZEE5.

My Royal Nemesis

If you are a fan of Korean content, this option is perfect for you. The romantic Korean drama My Royal Nemesis begins streaming on OTT platforms today, Friday, May 8. It stars Lim Ji-yeon and Heo Nam-jun in the lead roles. Viewers can watch it on the OTT platform Netflix.

Vaazha 2

After a spectacular run in theaters, the Malayalam film Vazha 2 has now arrived on OTT platforms. Released on April 2, 2026, the film entered the prestigious Rs 200 crore club. It was met with immense love from audiences. Directed by Savin SA, this is a comedy-drama film. It serves as a sequel to the hit film of 2024. Starting today, May 8, Vaazha 2 can be watched on Jio Hotstar. The film is based on the lives of four friends.

Love Insurance Company

This is a Tamil romantic comedy film. It was originally released in theaters on April 10, 2026. It is now making its way to digital platforms in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It has been available for streaming on Prime Video since May 6, 2026.

Also Read: Vaazha 2 lifetime collection: Malayalam sequel emerges as one of Mollywood's biggest 2026 hits