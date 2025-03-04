Loved Dabba Cartel? Watch these women oriented movies on OTT Usually, Bollywood films revolve around love stories or the fight between the villain and the hero. But in the last few years, directors have worked on different kinds of stories. Let's have a look at some female oriented content of recent years.

At present, the recently released web series Dabba Cartel, starring veteran film industry actress Shabana Azmi, is being seen on OTT. The audience is liking the story of the show very much. Dabba Cartel shows the story of five women struggling with financial crises in their personal lives who do the business of drugs through food boxes to earn money. If you liked this show, then we have brought some similar stories for you that you should not miss at all.

1. Queen (2013)

Queen is still very much liked among the people in the film. After Dabba Cartel, you must watch this once. Kangana Ranaut, who is seen in the role of Rani, is about to get married, but her marriage breaks at the last moment. Even after the marriage breaks, instead of losing hope and crying, she goes on her honeymoon alone.

OTT - Netflix

Kangana Ranaut's character in the film has been presented as an independent woman. She faces all kinds of troubles and makes big decisions in her life alone. In the film, she has fun in Paris with Lisa Haydon without any concern about society.

2. English Vinglish (2012)

English Vinglish is a film that will bring tears to your eyes. You should watch this film, especially if you are a mother or someone's wife. The late actress of the film industry, Sridevi, has played the lead role in the picture. Through the movie, all those women have been honored who give their whole life in taking care of the family. She learns English to get respect from her own family. After watching this movie, it would not be wrong to say that a hero is not needed to make a movie run.

OTT - Zee5

3. Pink (2016)

The movie Pink slaps the male chauvinist mindset that sees men and women with different standards. This movie also raises those questions based on which character of girls is talked about. Through movies, it is shown how a woman's character is decided based on the clock's hands. The movie also tells that even if that woman is your wife or your girlfriend, if she says no, then she does not have the right to touch and force any man. This movie teaches us that we should work on saving the boy and not the girl.

OTT - Prime Video

4. Thappad (2020)

It is often seen that men say that it was just a slap, what should I do? It happened, right? But slapping this patriarchal thinking, this film tells why it happened. This film is a kind of mirror which hits on everything. It tells us that we are so immersed in this patriarchal thinking that we do not even realize that what we have considered normal is not normal.

OTT - Prime Video

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Alia Bhatt played the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This film should be watched by every man along with women. A girl is sold by her lover in the market, and she is forced to get into the business of prostitution. But even after all this, she does not lose courage and faces all the troubles bravely. The film was released in theaters in 2022 and was a biopic. Alia Bhatt was seen fighting for the rights and privileges of the girls working in the red-light area in the movie.

OTT - Netflix

Also Read: Sikandar to Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, Bollywood and Tollywood theatrical releases in March