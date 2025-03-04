Sikandar to Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, Bollywood and Tollywood theatrical releases in March Many great films from Bollywood to Tollywood are releasing in March, which will entertain all kinds of audiences. Let us know what is special for you in this list.

Many films full of action, drama, thriller and romance are ready for release in March. From Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' to Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Har Veera Mallu' will be released this month. Several big banner films are also gearing up for their release this month. Let's have a look at Bollywood and South Indian films releasing on the big screen in March.

The Diplomat

The Diplomat is a political action drama film which will show the complexities of diplomacy and international relations. The film is directed by Shivam Nair. John Abraham will be seen in an important role in this film. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this film is based on a true incident. The film will be released in theaters on March 7, 2025.

Kesari Veer

Kesari Veer is releasing on March 14. Kesari Veer is directed by Prince Dhiman. Sooraj Pancholi, Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma will be seen in the lead roles in this film. Kanu Chauhan is the producer of the film.

Sikandar

Sikandar is a big-budget Bollywood film, which will see tremendous action and thriller, written and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar. Sikandar is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on March 28, 2025 on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

L 2 Empuraan

This is the sequel to the film Lucifer, which Mohanlal fans have been eager to see for a long time. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Malayalam film 'Lucifer'. In this film, Mohanlal is returning in the character of Lucifer. 'Lucifer' was actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's first film as a director. The film will be released on March 27.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1

Pawan Kalyan starrer 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is an action-drama that will showcase heroism and historical events. In this film, Pawan will entertain fans with a story based on the backdrop of the 17th century. Directed by Jyotikrishna, the film is set to release on March 28 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also Read: Another day another record, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava surpasses Pushpa 2's record | Deets Inside