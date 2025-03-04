Another day another record, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava surpasses Pushpa 2's record | Deets Inside Chhaava is continuously maintaining its hold on the box office. On Monday, the film broke the record of 'Pushpa 2' Hindi version.

Laxman Utekar's directorial film Chhaava continues to dominate the box office for the third consecutive week. The film starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna, also broke the Pushpa 2 record on Monday. On the other hand, Soham Shah's Crazxy has been reduced to millions. Let's know how much money these films collected from the box office on Monday.

Monday collection of Chhaava

Chhaava collected Rs 8.50 crore from the box office on Monday. Although this earning is much less than Sunday, the film has topped in terms of total collection. On Sunday, Vicky Kushal's film collected Rs 24.25 crore and with this, it became the highest-grossing film on the third Sunday. On Sunday, it broke the record of a total of 10 films.

Total collection of Chhaava

Talking about the total collection of Chhaava, the film has so far collected Rs 467.25 crore from the Indian box office. Due to this collection, the film also surpassed the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 on Monday. Vicky Kaushal's film collected Rs 60.10 crore in the third week, while the Hindi version of 'Pushpa 2' collected only Rs 60 crore in the third week.

Monday's collection of Crazxy

Soham Shah's 'Crazxy was released in theaters last Friday and after the weekend, by the time Monday came, its earnings were reduced to lakhs. Directed by Girish Kohli, this film collected 75 lakhs on the fourth day. On the first day, the film opened its account with Rs 1 crore. On the second day, Crazxy collected Rs 1.35 crore. On the third day, the film's collection fell to just Rs 1.4 crore.

Reportedly, Crazxy has been made on a budget of Rs 20 crore. Talking about the total collection of the film, it has so far collected only Rs 4.50 crore from the box office.

