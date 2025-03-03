Makers of 'The Paradise' share glimpse of Nani's upcoming film | WATCH The video of the film 'The Paradise' has been released. It has a powerful voice-over. People liked the video very much. The release date of the film is also mentioned in the video.

The makers of the upcoming film 'The Paradise' have released a video that has garnered attention. Nani has played an important role in the film, which has been directed by Srikanth Odela. The film is going to be released on March 26, 2026. The caption '26-03-26', the release date of the film, is going viral on social media. Earlier, Srikanth Odela's film 'Dussehra' got a very good response from the fans.

What is in the video?

The recently released video of the film 'The Paradise' has a black theme. The video of the film starts with a voice-over. In this, a woman says, 'In history, everyone has written about parrots and pigeons, but nobody has written about the crows born in the same caste. This is the story of those angry crows. This is the story of those corpses that have been lying around for ages. This is the story of a caste that was raised by feeding them blood when their mothers could not produce milk. A strong man came and brought enthusiasm to the entire caste. The crows that were spat upon took up the sword. This is the story of the son of a courtesan who mended the torn crows. This is the story of my son becoming a hero.'

Social users are liking the video

The film 'The Paradise' is the story of the rebellion of the oppressed class under the leadership of a fearless leader who was ostracized from society. In the released video, scenes of fire burning have been shown at many places. Along with this, scenes of crows dancing have been shown. In the video, people are dancing and celebrating at many places. At the end of the video, the sound of a gunshot is heard. It is believed that this film will break the records of KGF and Pushpa.

'Dussehra' was a success

Srikanth Odela is a young director who made his mark with his debut film 'Dussehra' starring Nani in the lead role. The film proved to be a massive hit and Nani got his first 100 crore success at the box office. Srikanth has now once again teamed up with Nani for another period drama film 'The Paradise'.

