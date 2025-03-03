Box Office Report: Chhaava beats Stree and Animal on third Sunday; Superboys of Malegaon, Crazxy collection Chhaava, a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has broken the record of 10 films on the third Sunday of its release. The film is just a few steps away from touching the 500 crore mark in India.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Chhaava' is breaking one record after another at the box office. On the third Sunday of its release, the film broke the record of ten films, including Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. At the same time, the condition of Soham Shah's 'Crazxy' and 'Superboys of Malegaon' also remained the same. There was no increase in the earnings of both the films nor was there a decrease from the collection of the previous day. Let's know how much these films collected on Sunday.

Chhaava

Lakshman Utekar's film 'Chhaava' collected Rs 25 crore with a great increase on the third day of its release. The film opened with Rs 31 crore, after which it made a record collection of Rs 48.5 crore on the first Sunday. On the second Sunday, the film collected Rs 40 crore. Talking about the total earnings of the film, it has so far done a total business of Rs 459.50 crore.

'Chhaava' broke the record of these ten films

Chhaava broke the record of the highest earning film on the third Sunday. Before this film of Vicky Kaushal, 'Stree 2' had collected Rs 22 crore, 'Bahubali 2' had collected Rs 17.75 crore, 'Gadar 2' had collected Rs 16.1 crore, 'Jawan' had collected Rs 13.9 crore, Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' had collected Rs 13.68 crore, 'Animal' had collected Rs 13.5 crore, 'Pathaan' had collected Rs 12.6 crore, 'Tanhaji' had collected Rs 12.5 crore, Aamir Khan's 'PK' had collected Rs 11.5 crore on the third Sunday. Now 'Chhaava' has broken all these records by collecting Rs 25 crore.

Crazxy

Soham Shah's fans had high expectations from the film 'Crazxy' directed by Girish Kohli. The film received praise from critics but did not have audiences in theatres. The film, which started with Rs 1 crore on the first day, has disappointed even on the weekend. The film has collected only Rs 1.50 crore on Sunday. Talking about the total earnings of the film, it has collected Rs 3.85 crore in three days.

Superboys of Malegaon

Zoya Akhtar's 'Superboys of Malegaon' is also craving for audience from the first day. The film, which started with a collection of Rs 50 lakh, has collected Rs 63 lakh on Sunday. According to reports, the film has been made in a budget of Rs 20 crore.

