Lokah OTT release: Producer Dulquer Salmaan breaks silence on film's streaming plans, here's what he said Kalyani Priyadarshan's fans are eagerly waiting for 'Lokah Chapter - 1 Chandra' OTT release. However, Dulquer Salmaan, the producer of the film, has now clarified the rumours of the film's OTT streaming updates.

New Delhi:

Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero action film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' had a strong start at the domestic box office, and even after 30 days since its release, the movie is still attracting audiences to the big screens. Not only that, Dominic Arun's directorial has surpassed Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan' to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film.

Apart from Kalyani, the film features Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagarm, and Sarath Sabha in the key roles. The film is produced by actor Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films.

Amid this craze, fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT release. However, Dulquer Salmaan, the producer of the film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra', has now clarified the rumours of the film's OTT streaming updates. Read on to find out what he said.

Lokah OTT release update

On Monday, he took to X handle and wrote, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry."

Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra: India and worldwide box office collection

The Malayalam film 'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra' has entered the Rs 100 crore club with its total India collections at Rs 143.56 crore after 30 days of its theatrical release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total worldwide collection stands at Rs 284 crore.

Lokah Chapter 2 announced

In a surprise move, the makers of the film announced the sequel to 'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra' by sharing a video teaser on Saturday, September 27, 2025. For the unversed, the second instalment will feature Tovino Thomas. The teaser video has garnered over 1.7 million views on YouTube ever since it was uploaded.

Also Read: Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Makers release special video featuring Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan | Watch