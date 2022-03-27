Lock Upp: Bigg Boss OTT's Zeeshan Khan & Vinit Kakar enter as new contestants in Kangana Ranaut's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALT BALAJI Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar are all set to enter Lock Upp as new wild card entries.

Kangana Ranaut's reality show witnessed two evictions this weekend with actor Chetan Hansraj and designer Saisha Shinde. Now, the makers are set to welcome two wild card entries for the upcoming episodes. The show will witness Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar entering as the new contestants. For the unversed, Zeeshan Khan was seen in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. He garnered popularity with his stint in Kumkum Bhagya. Meanwhile, Vinit Kakar is an actor and entrepreneur, who has done many television and web series.

Sharing the update, makers dropped a new promo with a caption, "#LockUpp hone wala hai wilder with two more wild cards entry! Catch @vinit_kakar and @theonlyzeeshankhan in the badass jail tonight at 10:30 pm. Play the @lockuppgame now."

On Saturday, Saisha Shinde had a heated argument with Kangana Ranaut and this led to her eviction. Saisha had been seen constantly complaining about the food items being provided in less quantity. She also rudely behaved with the guards of the jail. When Kangana asked for justification, Saisha replied: "I won't apologize, do whatever you want." Her answer infuriated Kangana and she called her the weakest contestant in the show.

Meanwhile, Chetan Hansraj was also eliminated for breaking the rules of the jailor Karan Kundrra. Chetan is often seen abusing the makers of the show and changing the word 'Jailor' to 'Tailor' showing insult to Karan. Karan was disappointed with Chetan's behaviour and finally, he takes the decision and asks Chetan to leave the jail.

Zeeshan and Vinit’s entry comes a few days after the entry of Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah. Lock Upp currently hosts 11 contestants, including Kaaranvir Bohra, Sara Khan, Ali Merchant, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal among others as its "controversial celebrity" contestants.

