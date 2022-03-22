Lock Upp: Bigg Boss fame Mandana Karimi & Pakistani blogger Azma Fallah to enter Kangana Ranaut's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah

Highlights Mandana Karimi had participated in Bigg Boss 9 in 2015

Azma Fallah was a part of MTV Splitsvilla's season 13 last year

Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show, Lock Upp has been garnering an exceptional response from the viewers ever since its inception. It won't be wrong to say that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the show. After Chetan Hansraj's entry in the show, the latest celebrities to participate in the show are 'Bigg Boss 9' runner-up Mandana Karimi and a beauty blogger from Pakistan who appeared on MTV Splitsvilla's season 13, Azma Fallah.

The makers dropped a new promo announcing the entry of these two wildcard contestants.The post was captioned, "Controversy aur khabron ke beech phassein yeh do kaidi, ab khelenge atyaachaari khel (these two prisoners, stuck between controversy and news, will now play the game)! Catch @azma.fallah and @mandanakarimi in the bad** jail."

Take a look:

The video showed Mandana and Azma being brought in chains as a voiceover said, "Kangana ke ghiraft mein aaye hain do aur controversial celebrities." Mandana has been charged for "controversy creator," while Azma has been jailed on the charges of having a "fake identity."

Lock Upp started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from February 27. The recent celebrity to get evicted from Kangana Ranaut's reality show is wrestler Babita Phogat. The show has Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ali Mercchant, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Nisha Rawal among others as its "controversial celebrity" contestants

