Koffee With Karan 7: KJo opens up about his breakup; Varun Dhawan & Anil Kapoor turn into marriage gurus

Follow us on Image Source : HOTSTAR Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7: The latest episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show saw 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' father-son duo, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, gracing the much coveted Koffee couch. The actors were seen in their candid best as they talked about marriage, movies, role-playing, nepotism, and more. While these discussions might sound like Koffee staples to the regular audience of the show however, in an interesting turn of events, there was a new segment for which Anil and Varun played marriage gurus and shared advice with callers. During their chat, Karan also opened up about his relationship and revealed that he has broken up.

Karan Johar's breakup

During his conversation with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, Karan brought up the topic of infidelity. He mentioned the many 'interactions' that Varun had with other girls before sealing the deal with his ladylove Natasha Dalal. That is when Varun asked Karan the reason he is so attracted to the theme of infidelity, to which the latter said that he is interested in human behaviour in general.

Next, when Varun asked if the filmmaker has ever cheated or got cheated on in a relationship, at first, Karan denied being in one, and Varun challenged his answer and said, "You are saying you are not in a relationship, on National TV right now." Karan then replied, "You know I am not and you know I broke up." Adding "You know I broke up and you were very supportive in that relationship. Thank you very much, but I broke up." ALSO READ: Video of Shehnaaz Gill-Jassie Gill walking hand-in-hand goes viral; fans say 'We thought it's Sidharth Shukla'

Varun & Anil Kapoor turn into marriage gurus

In Koffee With Karan's new segment, Anil and Varun played marriage gurus and shared advice with callers. The first person on the call asked for Anil's advice regarding how to spice up his sex life, to which Varun recommended trying ashwagandha and practising making love at least three times a week.

Another caller asked Varun for advice about how to get intimate with his wife while living in a small house. To this Varun said, "I think when you are in your room, play some romantic music and it will also help with the mood." This was followed by the rapid-fire round where the 'Badlapur' actor kept taking Arjun Kapoor's name as his answer for a number of questions. ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi called for questioning by Delhi Police in Sukesh Chandrashekar money laundering case

Apart from Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar is also judging the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. On the other hand, Varun will next be seen in 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also has 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon in the offing.

Latest Web Series News