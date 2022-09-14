Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
Nora Fatehi called for questioning by Delhi Police in Sukesh Chandrashekar money laundering case

Nora Fatehi has been called in for questioning by the Delhi Police on Thursday, September 15, in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Written By : Devasheesh Pandey | New Delhi
Published on: September 14, 2022 21:32 IST
Nora Fatehi has been called in for questioning by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Thursday, September 15, in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nora has been summoned for another round of questioning in the case after actress Jacqueline Fernandez was grilled by the EOW officials on Wednesday for over eight hours in connection with the same case. Nora is expected to arrive at the EOW office in Mandir Marg, New Delhi on Thursday where she will be facing questions posed to her in the money laundering case. 

Nora was questioned earlier on September 2 by the EOW officials in the same matter. She was questioned for hours and her statement was recorded. She was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case.

 

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekar. According to the ED, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

On the work front, Nora will be featuring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Manike song from ThankGod. It will release in cinema halls on Diwali. Manike song teaser and some stills have been released that have stoked major fan frenzy. 

Nora is currently a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit

