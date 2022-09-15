Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor felt insecure about Jackie Shroff's launch by Subhash Ghai. But why?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SONAMAKAPOOR/@SHAHRUKH9899 Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff

Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan graced the much coveted Koffee couch on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show. During the almost hour-long show, conversations among the guests and the host swung from topics of infidelity, marriages, movies, sex, cheating and nepotism, and much more. As the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo father-son united on KWK, the host asked Anil about his views on nepotism in the industry. At first, the veteran actor stated that he ignores such comments and focuses on his work, then he revealed feeling insecure about Jackie Shroff's success.

Anil Kapoor felt insecure about Jackie's launch

During the show, Anil Kapoor was asked about his take on nepotism. He answered, "I just don't take it seriously. I feel you just keep doing your work and your work speaks. This is a kind of question, especially if you are an actor, you can't pass on that legacy to your brother or son. You either have it or you don't." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: KJo opens up about his breakup; Varun Dhawan & Anil Kapoor turn into marriage gurus

Kapoor went on to share that he felt insecure about Jackie Shroff who was an outsider. He said, "Jackie was launched by Subhash Ghai and he became an A-lister almost instantly. I used to look at Sunny (Deol), Sanju and feel it. I was doing bit roles, I was working in South Indian cinema. And Jackie, who has always been very sweet, but despite being an outsider, he was launched by Subhash Ghai. I used to think about that a lot. At that time, I was doing big roles and South Indian films and I did feel bad. The day I signed a Yash Chopra film, I felt like now I am fine."

"But Jackie was always so sweet. People used to come to get his autographs and they would hand him the autograph diary, but he would first give it to me and say, 'This is for you'. He'd make me give the autographs and then give his. He did that for me. But I knew those people had come there for him, not for me," the actor added. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 11 Highlights: Varun, Anil ask KJo to name celebs cheating in marriage, he names...

Karan was surprised that Anil Kapoor was the one who felt insecure while it is usually the other way around. To this, Anil again reiterated that he was offered only small roles at the start of his career and that he was gradually building on his career.

For the unversed, the two leading men who have worked together including Ram Lakhan, Karma, Trimurti, Andar Baahar, Kala Bazaar, Total Dhamaal, and more.

