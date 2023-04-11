Kabzaa OTT release: Know when and where to watch Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra's action drama

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kabzaa poster

Kabzaa OTT release: The Pan-India period gangster drama is all set to make its OTT debut this week. The Kannada film starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, may not have done wonders at the box office, but it now stands a chance to earn some fans as it releases on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on April 14. The movie was released in 5 languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Kabzaa was released theatrically on March 17, 2023 and got mixed reviews from the critics.

Kabzaa is set in pre-partition India and follows the protagonist’s journey of vengeance across a gangster-filled landscape. The movie narrates the story of a simple man, who, owing to circumstances, transforms into the most dreaded gangster in the country in the years that follow. Arkeshwara (Upendra), the younger son of a slain freedom fighter, who also loses his elder brother to violence, experiences a tumultuous emotional past, and present. The familial losses trigger a menacing rage in him, as he embarks on a rampage for revenge, eventually, making him the dreaded and undisputed king of the underworld.

The film also starred Shriya Saran, Murali Sharma, Suneel Puranik, Sudha, B Suresha, Posani Murali Krishna, Nawab Shah, Danish Akthar Saifi, John Kokken, Anup Revana, among others. Kabzaa has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by AJ Shetty. The film also included two pivotal cameos by Kiccha Sudeep and Shivarajkumar, who are expected to lead the charge if and when Kabzaa2 gets rolling.

A sequel to Kabzaa is also in the pipeline. Director R Chandru spoke about making part 2 of the film and revealed that the film will be ‘bigger and grander’. “I will take a short break and concentrate on Kabzaa 2. Work on the script has started. I can promise that it will be bigger and better,” the filmmaker said in a press release.

Also Read: Did Ananya Pandey's mother Bhavana Pandey comment on dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur? Deets inside

Also Read: Tooth Pari trailer OUT: Shantanu Maheshwari promises an unusual love story of dentist and vampire

Latest Web Series News