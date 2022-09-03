House of The Dragon time leap EXPLAINED: 4 major characters to be replaced from Episode 3, know why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOUSEOFTHEDRAGONHBO Actors Milly Alcock and Emily Carey will be replaced in House of The Dragon

House of The Dragon has certainly left an impression on the viewers who were disappointed in the Game of Thrones finale season. By the response to the first two episodes of the latest HBO series and seeing how much anticipation is building around the upcoming episodes, the stakes are certainly high. However, from episode 3 onwards four cast members will be replaced as the show is all set to take a time leap. New actors will be introduced and the battle for the Iron Throne will get murkier and blood will flow in Westeros. Here's all you need to know about the House of The Dragon time leap.

The time leap in House of The Dragon explained

In the first two episodes of House of The Dragon, the friendship between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Miley Carey) was established. After the death of King Viserys I Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) wife, he is expected to take another wife, in hopes she can bear a boy to ensure an heir for the Iron Throne. However, Viserys named Rhaenyra as the heir to the Iron Throne, breaking the tradition and angering his brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

After this, Viserys announced that he will marry Alicent Hightower and just after this Rhaenyra is extremely upset. Not only is now Alicent a threat to her capturing the Iron Throne, but Rhaenyra also seems upset about her friend courting her father. Now, as the battle for the Iron Throne will centre on the family turmoil, House of The Dragon will take a 10-year time leap.

Show makers on House of The Dragon time leap

Talking about the time leap in House of The Dragon, show runner Ryan Condal said, "This is how you tell this story correctly. We’re telling a story of a generational war. We set everything up so by the time that first sword stroke falls, you understand all the players." Since the show's mainstay is now the rivalry between Alicent and Rhaenyra, it was important to establish their friendship growing up and how it has been affected by Viserys taking his daughter's best and only friend as his wife.

As per the makers, the decision to replace actors after the time leap was taken early on. As for the other actors, they will be aged digitally on the screen.

Here's a preview of House of The Dragon episode 3.

New actors to enter House of The Dragon, know details

The ten-year time leap will come into effect from episode 3 onwards, which will air in India on Disney+Hotstar on September 5 at 6.30 pm. Milly Alcock, who played the younger version of Rhaenyra will be replaced by Emma D'Arcy. Emily Carey aka Alicent will be portrayed by Olivia Cooke.

Two others actors are going to be replaced in the upcoming episodes of House of The Dragon due to the time leap. The actors playing Laena Velaryon and Laenor Velaryon will also change. Laena has been played by Nova Fouellis-Mose now, but will be replaced with Nanna Blondell as an adult. Laenor has so far been portrayed by Theo Tate, but John MacMillan will take over after episode five.

