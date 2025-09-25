House of Guinness on Netflix: Release date, episode list, cast, and trailer Netflix’s House of Guinness, from the Peaky Blinders creator, is now streaming. Discover its release date, trailer, cast, and episode details.

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated period drama 'House of Guinness' has finally premiered on Netflix, making its global debut on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Created by the makers of the critically acclaimed show 'Peaky Blinders'. It features Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn and others in the pivotal roles.

For the unversed, Netflix's new series 'House of Guinness' follows the aftermath of the death of brewery mogul, Sir Benjamin Guinness, and the great impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, namely: Arthur, Edward, Anne, Ben, and other Dubliners affected by the expanding Guinness empire. Read on to know about the series in detail.

House of Guinness release date and time

House of Guinness premiered globally on Thursday, September 25, 2025, with all eight episodes available for streaming.

UK Release Time: 8:00 AM BST

US Release Time: 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT

India Release Time: 12:30 PM IST

House of Guinness episode count and runtime

The first season of 'House of Guinness' consists of eight episodes, with each episode running between 49 and 55 minutes.

House of Guinness trailer

The makers of the British political TV drama 'House of Guinness' dropped the official trailer of the show on September 1 across social media platforms. So far, the trailer video, which was uploaded on Netflix's YouTube channel, has garnered more than 2.8 million views.

The description of the official trailer reads, "Trouble is brewing in the House of Guinness. Who will keep their head? A new series from the creator of Peaky Blinders, arriving on Netflix September 25th. Watch House of Guinness, only on Netflix."

House of Guinness: Production and cast details

The much-anticipated series is directed by Tom Shankland and Mounia Akl, whereas it was created and written by Steve Knight. Besides the lead actors, the show features James Norton, Fionn O'Shea, Seamus O'Hara, Niamh McCormack, David Wilmot, Danielle Galligan and others.

