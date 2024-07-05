'Have we actually become this...', Vijay Varma on Mirzapur's unparalleled fandom

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Vijay Varma

With its massive fandom, "Mirzapur" has given a lot of "love and reach" to its actors, says Vijay Varma, who remembers watching the first season as a fan and instantly intrigued by the show world. The actor said he was more than happy when he was offered the role of twin brothers in the second season. And now that he is returning for the third one, he said it's a good feeling to be part of the show.

According to a report in PTI, Vijay Varma said, "It's unparalleled (the show's popularity). I can’t tell you how much this show gives us because jaha par kisine kuch nahi dekha hai usne ‘Mirzapur’ dekha hai. So, that’s the kind of love and reach. It’s like you're not worried about what the critics will say. It's a good feeling."

Varma still remembers the impact the final episode of the Gurmmeet Singh-directed show, which featured a bloody battle in the middle of wedding festivities, had on him. "I watched the first season of “Mirzapur” as an audience. I was hooked. The way they ended the first season was so disturbing and gripping. It left you thinking, ‘I want to watch this story, I want to know what happens next’. The crime drama introduced Varma, who has since built an enviable body of work in both movies and on OTT with projects such as "Darlings", "She" and "Dahaad", as twin brothers Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi. At the end of the second season, one of the two has survived.

Vijay Varma has made a name for himself by playing negative and grey roles in many projects but he liked the "naivety, the happy-go-lucky nature, and the lightheartedness of" one of the two characters he played on the show. "I don't think I dislike anything about these boys, except one is dead. I hope they continue to be twins in the next season as well," he added. The actor is happy that his recent projects allowed him to expand his horizons. "Fortunately, I've had a massive playground to experiment with various projects that I was part of and which I will continue to be a part of. This is coming out now (Mirzapur), and then there’s another one (‘Matka King’), coming this year-end.

In the third season of the Prime Video series, which drops on July 5, Guddu Pandit will seek to defend the throne of Mirzapur that he took from Kaleen Bhaiya, who is also preparing a comeback. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, Mirzapur season three will also feature Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Varma, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. The show is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

