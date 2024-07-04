Mukesh Khanna criticises Kalki 2898 AD for 'distorting mythological facts' in films

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Actor Mukesh Khanna criticises Kalki 2898 AD for distorting mythological facts

The recently, released movie Kalki 2898 AD on June 27, 2024, directed by Nag Ashwin is been doing fabulous business at the box office. The star cast of the film involves Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan. They all are receiving appreciation from the audience for their excellence in acting. Yet, actor Mukesh Khanna who is famous for playing the roles of Shaktiman and Bhishma in BR Chopra's television series Mahabharat, has mixed opinions on the film. The actor is not happy with the filmmakers showcasing so much of twisted elements of Mahabharata in the movie.

Mukesh Khanna's views on Kalki 2898 AD movie

Sharing his views on the new film 'Kalki 2898 AD', he posted a long video on his official YouTube channel regarding this. Mukesh says that Kalki can be compared with Hollywood films such as Avatar due to the standards set. And, the performance by the great actor Amitabh Bachchan needs a lot of appreciation.

However, the actor criticised the film saying, "One thing that he is getting bothered with is the filmmakers tried to change the mythology in the movie. In the start, Lord Krishna will come, taking the gem from Ashwathama that was on his forehead, telling him that in the future, he will be Lord Krishna's saviour. But, Krishna never said this. The actor questions the makers of the film how can they assume to know more than the Vyas muni, who told the thing that can't exist anywhere, how can it exist here? Mukesh has been reading Mahabharata since childhood, he never read about Lord Krishna removing the gem from Ashwathama. He says it was Draupadi who informed that his gem 'mani' must be removed after Ashwathama killed all the five children of her."

Take a look at the video here:

'Liberties used by filmmakers are not acceptable'

Mukesh adds, "The reason he is telling this story in so much detail is because he doesn't understand how can someone powerful like Krishna, can ask Ashwathama to protect him in the future. The liberties filmmakers of film they had taken are not acceptable. We used to think South filmmakers had more respect for our culture and traditions, but now what happened? The actor would want the government to form a committee that looks over the films based on mythology like Ramayana, Gita and others. Necessary action should be taken by the committee then if required."

Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film that has mythological elements. Prabhas is playing the character called Bhairava from Kashi and Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SUM-80. Amitabh is playing the role of Ashwathama from the Indian mythology. On Wednesday, Vyjayanthi Movies, producers of the film Kalki 2898 AD, announced that the movie has made more than Rs 700 crore in all languages worldwide.