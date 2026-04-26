Happy Raj on OTT: Here's where to watch GV Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya's Tamil comedy online

New Delhi:

Indian musician and actor GV Prakash Kumar was recently seen in the Tamil comedy-drama Happy Raj alongside Sri Gouri Priya. Directed by Maria Raja Elanchezian, the film has now arrived on OTT. Initially released in theatres on March 27, 2026, the film performed moderately at the Indian box office.

Those who couldn't watch the film in theatres now have a chance to stream it on their OTT devices. Read on to find out when and where you can binge-watch the film.

Happy Raj on OTT: Where to watch

Viewers can watch GV Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya’s Tamil film on Prime Video. The romantic comedy-drama is currently trending at the second spot in India on Prime Video.

It must be noted that the film is available to stream in Tamil (including audio description), Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Happy Raj: Trailer

Happy Raj: Cast and crew details

Apart from the lead actors GV Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya, the film stars Abbas, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Devi Mahesh, and others. The film is produced by Jaivarda, with Jaikanth Suresh as co-producer, under the banner of Beyond Pictures.

Happy Raj box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Happy Raj struggled at the box office on its opening day, collecting Rs 70 lakh across 977 shows, with an occupancy of 21.3%. In its first week, the film did a business of Rs 4.87 crore in India.

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