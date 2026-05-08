Gullak Season 5 announced: Actor Anant V Joshi replaces Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu Mishra in new season

New Delhi:

There's good news for fans of the cult-classic show Gullak, as the makers have announced a new season with a major cast change. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the family drama continues to follow the Mishra family and features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar in the key roles.

Notably, 12th Fail actor Anant V Joshi has joined the cast, replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta in the role of Annu Mishra. The makers shared a picture of the Mishra family on social media including Anant V Joshi.

Gullak Season 5 announced: Anant V Joshi joins cast as Annu Mishra

For the caption, the makers wrote, "Aisa lag raha hai... Mishra nivaas mein kuch badal gaya hai... Aapko bhi Samajh aaraha hai kya? #NayehisseNayekisse #Gullakon SonyLiv #Gullak5 #GullakSeason5" Take a look below:

How did social media react to Anant V Joshi joining Gullak Season 5?

Social media users have reacted to the news of Anant V Joshi joining the cast of Gullak Season 5. While some welcomed the decision, others expressed disappointment over him replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu Bhaiya after four seasons. One user commented, "No doubt @anantvjoshi is a fab actor, the voice behind the gullak! But @vaibhavrajgupta annu bhaiya is total emotion! Annu bhaiya ke bina series middle class types relatable hi nahi lagegi!"

Another added, "How can you change the actor after 4 seasons? We will miss old wale Annu Bhaiyya.." One comment read, "Always loved Anant bhai ka kaam, but you'll genuinely be missed Vaibhav bhai!! All respect for Anant Joshi tho, fab actor!"

Gullak Season 5: Production details

The show is produced by TVF (The Viral Fever), a production house best known for projects like Panchayat, Aspirants, Yeh Meri Family, Kota Factory, TVF Pitchers, Gram Chikitsalay, and others.

Anant V Joshi's work front

On the work front, Anant V Joshi was recently seen in the second season of Netflix's show Maamla Legal Hai. Earlier, he was also seen in One Two Cha Cha Chaa alongside Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, and Lalit Prabhakar.

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