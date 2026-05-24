From Season 4 Episode 6: When and where to watch upcoming episode of Harold Perrineau's show in India?

New Delhi:

Harold Perrineau’s mystery horror series From continues to keep viewers hooked, and anticipation is now building around Season 4, Episode 6. Created by John Griffin, the show also features Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Ricky He, and Hannah Cheramy in key roles.

As the story moves further into the town’s dark and mysterious secret, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming episode. Here's everything you need to know about the release date, streaming platform, and India premiere time for the new episode.

From Season 4 Episode 6 release date and time in India

For the unversed, Episode 6, titled 'The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter', was earlier scheduled to release on May 24, 2026. However, the episode has now been delayed and will air on Sunday, May 31, 2026, which means it will stream in India on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 6:30 am.

This is a developing story.

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