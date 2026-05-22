Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton joins Peaky Blinders' sequel series as Charles Shelby

New Delhi:

Stranger Things fame actor Charlie Heaton will join the upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel series as Charles Shelby. The OTT giant announced the news on Friday, sharing the first look of Charlie Heaton as Charles Shelby across social media platforms.

For the unversed, the Peaky Blinders movie, titled Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man was released in select theatres on March 6, 2026, and arrived on Netflix on March 20, 2026. However, after the feature film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the story will continue with a new sequel series created by Steven Knight.

Charlie Heaton joins Peaky Blinders' sequel series as Charles Shelby

This next chapter will introduce a fresh generation of characters in the Peaky Blinders world, led by Jamie Bell and Charlie Heaton. Sharing the first look of Charlie Heaton's character, Netflix wrote, "Charlie Heaton joins the next generation of PEAKY BLINDERS as Charles Shelby."

It also added, "Charles is now embracing normality and hasn’t seen his half-brother Duke (Jamie Bell) in years. He’s severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang, and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood?" Take a look below:

In an official statement, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight said, "I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early 50s." He further added, "We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby's oldest son, Duke, and to have Charlie Heaton also leading the cast [as Tommy’s youngest son, Charles Shelby]. There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again."

About Peaky Blinders sequel series

According to Netflix, the Peaky Blinders sequel series is set in the 1950s and will continue the story after the events of the World War II-era film. Apart from Charlie Heaton, the Billy Elliot actor Jamie Bell is playing the role of Tommy Shelby's oldest son, Duke. Notably, Peaky Blinders sequel will consists of two new six-episode seasons.

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