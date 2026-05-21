Emily in Paris set to end with Season 6; production begins in Greece for the Lily Collins' show | See pics

New Delhi:

Netflix's popular series Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, is set to end with its sixth season. The streaming giant confirmed the news on Thursday, stating that Season 6 will be the final season.

Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), Netflix India wrote, "From bonjour to au revoir. The final season has arrived." In the video, Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper, said "after six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final".

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Emily in Paris Season 6 confirmed by Netflix: What we know so far