Emily in Paris Season 6 confirmed by Netflix: What we know so far Netflix has officially renewed Emily in Paris for Season 6, just weeks after Season 5’s release. Here’s what the renewal means and what could happen next.

Netflix has confirmed the sixth instalment of the hit series Emily in Paris. Created by Darren Star, the romantic comedy series features Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, and others in key roles.

Notably, this season announcement came just a few weeks after the makers released the fifth season of Emily in Paris on December 18, 2025. For the unversed, Emily in Paris first aired in 2020 and has since become one of the most loved shows.

Emily in Paris renewed for Season 6

The series follows Lily Collins' character, Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive navigating life and work in a new country. Sharing the announcement post, Netflix wrote, "Home sweet home EMILY IN PARIS is returning for Season 6! (sic)"

However, the production timeline and release date for the upcoming season have yet to be revealed by the makers.

Emily in Paris Season 5 tops charts globally

According to Netflix, Emily in Paris Season 5 amassed 26.8 million views globally within 11 days of its release. It also become the No. 1 TV series in 24 countries including France, Italy, Brazil and Germany.

Emily in Paris: Story so far and what to expect next

In Emily in Paris season 5, Emily's relationship with Italian entrepreneur Marcello Muratori faces challenges when they realise their futures don't align, as he wants to stay in Italy. At the same time, she feels Paris is her home. After a misunderstanding about a diamond ring, they decided to part ways.

In the finale, Emily chooses Paris and focuses herself on her career at Agence Grateau, where she's grown both personally and professionally. Throughout season 5, Gabriel, who was kept away from the limelight, invites Emily to join him aboard his boss’s yacht. Although her relationship with Gabriel doesn't get much closure, this invitation hints at a potential future.

Emily in Paris: Plot and production details

The Netflix show began with Emily Cooper moving from Chicago to Paris for a new job. In later seasons, it was shown that she traveled to Rome for work, adjusting to new challenges and experiences along the way. The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

