Emily in Paris season 5 ending explained: Who does Emily choose in the finale?

Emily in Paris season 5, featuring Lily Collins, was released on Netflix on December 18. The show that has dominated the digital space since 2020 might return for its sixth instalment. But before that, let’s have a look at the ending of season 5.

Spoiler Alert! The finale of Emily in Paris season 5 takes place in the dreamy paradise of Venice, where Emily Cooper faces the conflict of glamour, fashion and unrequited feelings. Entitled Veni, Vidi, Venezia, the finale marks Emily's crossroads, where she is compelled to make up her mind regarding what really matters to her in terms of her career, the place she loves and relationships.

Emily and Marcello’s bittersweet goodbye explained

Throughout the season, the developments in Emily’s romantic life include her involvement with Italian fashion entrepreneur Marcello Muratori, who is motivated by his ambitions at work and the chemistry between the couple. At Venice Fashion Week, Marcello's brand gets the recognition it deserves, and with it comes an offer to live a peaceful life in Solitano, with Emily joining him.

A misunderstanding involving a diamond ring temporarily suggests a marriage proposal, but the reality leads to a candid and honest discussion instead. The realisation dawns on Emily that even though Marcello represents comfort and love, in the long term he sees his future in Italy, whereas she still sees hers in Paris. They walk their separate ways in a friendly and honest manner, with neither compromising on the other.

Why Emily chooses Paris over Italy

Emily’s choice to move back to Paris reveals the heart of the finale episode. Now, after years of struggles in Paris and professional and cultural growth, the city has truly become home. Back at Agence Grateau, Emily rededicates herself to the career she worked so hard for, even with challenges within the agency itself.

What happens between Emily and Gabriel in the finale

Fans hoping for closure with Gabriel may find the ending quietly hopeful rather than definitive. The chef, who has spent much of the season away at sea and later in Greece, does not reunite with Emily, but the door isn’t shut. A postcard invitation hints that their story may still have unfinished chapters.

As the credits roll, Emily stands single, settled and certain proof that sometimes the most meaningful ending isn’t about romance, but about finally knowing where you belong.

