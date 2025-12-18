Emily in Paris Season 5 X review: Lilly Collins show impresses fans, say 'drama's heating up' Emily in Paris Season 5 has landed on Netflix, and X is buzzing. From soundtrack love to criticism of the Rome arc, fans are sharply divided.

Lilly Collins is back with Emily in Paris Season 5, and its loyalists can't keep calm. The previous season ended with Emily leaving Paris to lead Sylvie's new office in Rome.

Emily in Paris 5 was released on December 18 with 10 new episodes. What do fans have to say about the Netflix show? Let's find out.

Emily in Paris Season 5 X review: Fans are split

Lilly Collins as Emily Cooper is back, navigating her new life in Rome with Marcello. X reviews have started to pour in, with many praising the soundtrack, sequences and its release in itself. One user wrote, "Emily's back in Paris, and the drama's heating up! Season 5 is already a vibe—can’t wait to see what’s next." Another user penned, "So glad Emily is back in Paris Emily in Rome sucked. So does Marcello Wasn't an exciting season anyway. It's just drifting like a sail-less ship."

Yet another posted, "Emily in Paris really knows how to curate a soundtrack From Sabrina to Miley, Season 5 understood the assignment." A fourth user quipped, "Emily in Paris S5 is out now, yeh series se hi Paris and Rome dekh lunga."

Will Emily in Paris return for Season 6?

Netflix is yet to make a formal announcement on Emily in Paris Season 6, but recent comments by CEO Ted Sarandos have quietly lifted fans’ spirits. His remarks have been enough to set off renewed chatter about what lies ahead for the series.

During Netflix’s Q3 earnings call in October, Sarandos spoke about the platform’s plans for 2026 and mentioned several successful shows expected to return. According to reports by TV Insider and Show Snob, Emily in Paris was among the popular titles he indicated could be coming back with new seasons in 2026.

Although this does not amount to an official renewal, the comments have left fans hopeful that the show’s journey is far from over.

