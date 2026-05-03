From Season 4 episode 3 release date: When and how to watch in India?

New Delhi:

The thrilling science fiction horror TV series called From remains fascinating for the audience with its suspenseful narrative and unexpected plot twists. Season 4 Episode 3 named Merrily We Go was recently released across different countries including India where it can now be watched by the local viewers.

The series episode was made available on MGM+ in the US on May 3, 2026. Considering the time difference between the two countries, fans in India were able to watch it starting from the early morning hours of May 4.

How to watch it in India?

In India, the sci-fi horror series is aired on Amazon Prime Video. In this way, it follows the release pattern established by its US distributors who have been adding new episodes every week.

Subscribers only have to look for From Season 4 on Prime Video, where Episode 3 is already available. With this release, Indians will find it easier to stay abreast of all the latest developments without having to rely on overseas sites that could be out of reach.

What to expect from the latest episode?

Episode 3 takes viewers further down the rabbit hole, into the disturbing world of the enigmatic town, where there is no escaping the place and danger lies ahead once night falls. The drama escalates, with secrets being exposed and threats emerging in full force.

As is the case with From, viewers should not hold their breaths for straightforward answers since this show does not shy away from leaving many questions unanswered.

Weekly release schedule

From Season 4 was releasing its episodes on a weekly basis through Amazon Prime Video in India on Mondays. In contrast to binge viewing, From takes the weekly release approach, helping to keep the suspense factor going. Since episodes always end with a cliffhanger, people become more curious about what will happen next.

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