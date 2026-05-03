They Will Kill You OTT release date: Where to watch the action-horror-comedy online?

New Delhi:

The movie They Will Kill You, which blends elements of comedy and suspense with minimal violence, has gained popularity amongst audiences after its release in 2023. The existence of the movie can be attributed to the joint efforts of Kirill Sokolov and Alex Litvak in writing and directing the script. What makes the movie unique is that it has successfully blended action, horror, and dark comedy into one entertaining movie, thus captivating audiences.

For anyone who enjoys horror comedies with suspense, action, and dark humor, They Will Kill You is a must-watch. But before that, read further to know everything regarding the movie, including its Indian OTT premiere date, streaming times on TV and its synopsis.

They Will Kill You OTT release date

They Will Kill You horror comedy film has been out on OTT since April 28, 2026 after it's theatrical release.

Where and When to Watch They Will Kill You in India?

Currently, They Will Kill You is not out on OTT platform for free viewing. Warner Bros's They Will Kill You film can be streamed for purchase or rental through Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube.

They Will Kill You story

The movie revolves around Asia Reaves, which is played by Zazie Beetz. She makes a try to make a new life despite her criminal background. She takes the job of a cleaner in an exclusive building named as Virgil of New York city. Asia searches for her missing sister named as Maria, as she was missing when she was working in the same building. Through her search for her missing sister, she discovers the reality about the luxurious building. It is not only occupied by rich people but is a place where there is a secret society operating.

They Will Kill You cast

They Will Kill You cast comprises of Zazie Beetz, Patricia Arquette, Myha’la, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Paterson Joseph.

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