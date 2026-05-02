Perfect Crown episode 8 India releasetime: When and where to watch IU and Byeon Woo-seok's K-drama?

New Delhi:

Despite the worldwide broadcast of Perfect Crown on Disney+, it is unclear whether it is accessible in India. In a South Korean television drama called Perfect Crown, the eighth episode was due to air on May 2nd, following the trend of biweekly episodes that release two episodes every Friday and Saturday. It is scheduled for 9:40 pm KST in South Korea and 6:10 pm IST in India.

In light of this, it appears that Perfect Crown will conclude by mid-May since there are twelve episodes to complete.

Perfect Crown viewing

There are many regions where Perfect Crown is streaming via the Disney+ website simultaneously with its airing in Korea. However, at the time of writing, there are still no updates about whether it will be available in India anytime soon.

The series cannot be seen on any local OTT platforms including JioHotstar, which makes Indians wait for more news about their viewing rights.

Is Perfect Crown available in India?

Though there is an increased level of appreciation worldwide, Perfect Crown is yet to air in any of the Indian online platforms. The cast members are rising in fame as the plot gets interesting day by day, thus making more Indians curious about the show.

Precautions against unauthorised streaming

While episodes may begin appearing on unofficial sites soon after their release, these streams are unapproved and have problems like low-quality video, lack of subtitles, and bad editing. It is recommended that viewers should hold off watching until an official stream is made available to them.

Reasons why the show is trending

The show has gained its popularity mainly because of the reunion between IU and Byeon Woo-seok. This show combines elements of royal drama and romance and has slowly gained viewership across countries. The eighth episode has arrived amid great anticipation, particularly from fans watching from India.

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