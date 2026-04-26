Sold Out On You episode 11-12 release date and time in India: When and where to watch K-drama finale

New Delhi:

Popular K-drama Sold Out on You is heading towards its finale with episodes 11 and 12 set to release this week. Starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Won-bin and Kim Bum, the romantic comedy has gained attention for its charming opposites-attract storyline. Indian viewers can stream the final two episodes on Netflix shortly after the South Korean broadcast.

Fans of Sold Out on You are preparing to say goodbye as the Korean romantic comedy reaches its final week. The much-loved series, which premiered in April, has built a loyal audience thanks to its light-hearted humour, warm romance and engaging lead performances. Episodes 11 and 12 will wrap up the story this week, bringing the season to a close.

Release date and time of episodes 11-12 in India

As per the present broadcasting schedule, episode 11 is scheduled to be aired in South Korea on 27 May 2026, while episode 12 will be aired on 28 May 2026. The series starts at 9 pm KST in SBS. For viewers in India, that translates to approximately 5:30 pm IST, with Netflix usually making new episodes available around the same time or shortly afterwards.

Where to watch the finale

Indian fans can stream Sold Out on You on Netflix, where the drama has been released weekly alongside its Korean television run. This has made it easy for global viewers to follow the story in real time.

Plot of the drama

The series follows Matthew Lee, a perfectionist farmer with a guarded personality, and Dam Ye-jin, a successful home shopping host battling insomnia. Where their worlds meet, at work, is where all these problems happen, resulting in conflict, misunderstanding, and even an unexpected love story between them. The audience witnessed the slow healing process of their emotions throughout the episodes.

Sold Out On You cast

In the series, we see Ahn Hyo-seop play Matthew Lee while Chae Won-bin takes the role of Dam Ye-jin. Also appearing is Kim Bum as Eric Seo. Veteran actor Go Doo-shim is also part of the supporting cast.

The finale is also expected to resolve business rivalries and lingering emotional conflicts, making it a must-watch week for fans.

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