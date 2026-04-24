Perfect Crown Episodes 5 and 6 release date: When IU and Byeon Woo-Seok's K-drama airs next

New Delhi:

Recently started Korean drama Perfect Crown has quickly become one of the most talked-about dramas of the year. Starring IU and Byeon Woo-Seok, the series has drawn major attention as the two stars reunite on screen nearly a decade after Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Their return has created huge excitement among viewers worldwide.

Set in a fictional 21st-century constitutional monarchy, the drama follows the story of a contract marriage between a wealthy heiress and a Grand Prince. With each new episode, the intrigue around the royal romance continues to grow.

Perfect Crown episode 5 and 6 release time

Episode 5 of Perfect Crown is slated for release on Friday, April 24, 2026, on the South Korean television channel MBC at 9:50 PM KST. The following day, that is, Saturday, April 25, at 9:50 PM, will see the premiere of Episode 6.

For Indian viewers, Episode 5 will be aired at 7:30 PM IST, subject to any timing differences between different platforms. Episodes last about 65 minutes each, like most K-dramas on weekends.

Perfect Crown total numbers of episodes

The drama will have a total of 12 episodes, with two new instalments arriving every Friday and Saturday. If the current schedule remains unchanged, the finale is expected to air in mid-May, likely on May 16.

Perfect Crown availability in India

As of now, Perfect Crown is yet to debut on any streaming services in India. While the series was released worldwide on April 10, viewers in India are still waiting for an update on its release in the country.

While many anticipated that the series would be on JioHotstar, no news has yet been announced. This might indicate that the reason behind the delay is due to regional rights. This kind of delay is common. Several popular Korean dramas, including King The Land and See You in My 19th Life, also took time to arrive in India due to localisation and distribution processes.

Also Read: If Wishes Could Kill X review: Is Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na's K-drama worth your time?