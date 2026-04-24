If Wishes Could Kill X review: Is Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na's K-drama worth your time?

New Delhi:

If Wishes Could Kill is one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of 2026 due to its unusual storyline and cast. The show premiered on Netflix on April 24, 2026, and it is a youth horror drama that combines high school life and supernatural elements. According to early Twitter reactions, the audience feels attracted and frightened watching this series, calling it 'intense and creepy'.

If you are into thrilling movies and dramas with emotional themes, If Wishes Could Kill is likely to be in your top picks.

If Wishes Could Kill X review

The Twitter reactions for If Wishes Could Kill have been pretty strong. Fans find many similarities between the drama and 'Night Has Come' vibes. Many viewers noted that the story creates suspense very smoothly without using only shock value. People are impressed by the chilling idea of an app that grants wishes but kills people in exchange. Some users found the plot slow at first but then extremely captivating.

Check out the Twitter reactions to If Wishes Could Kill below:

If Wishes Could Kill plot

If Wishes Could Kill is a story of five teenagers in high school whose lives are threatened by an unknown magic app. In their quest for survival, they discover scary facts linking this app to the unexpected death of a fellow student.

If Wishes Could Kill cast

The show is headed by Jeon So Young as he played Yoo Se A then there is Kang Mi Na, who plays, Im Na Ri. Baek Sun Ho is seen in the role of Kim Geon U and Hyun Woo Seok plays Kang Ha Jun.

If Wishes Could Kill: Where to watch?

If Wishes Could Kill is streaming on Netflix. The Korean drama features eight episodes.

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