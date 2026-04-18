Is Perfect Crown episode 4 out yet? Here's everything you need to know about the Korean drama

New Delhi:

One of the biggest K-drama series to have caught people’s attention in 2026 is Perfect Crown, which has finally debuted after much speculation about its premiere and the new duo starring in it consisting of IU and Byeon Woo-seok.

The drama premiered globally on April 10, with the opening two episodes now available to stream on Disney+. New episodes are scheduled every Friday and Saturday, making it a weekly treat for viewers following the story.

Where to stream in India?

Currently, Perfect Crown is available internationally on Disney+. There are no plans announced about releasing Perfect Crown on Jio Hotstar for the Indian audience yet. Indian fans might have to wait till further information is shared by the channel.

Total numbers of episodes

Perfect Crown is scheduled to air for a total of 12 episodes, ending on May 16, 2026. Episodes 1 and 2 were streamed on April 10 and 11, respectively, while Episodes 3 and 4 are going to be aired on April 17 and 18.

Perfect Crown plot

Perfect Crown takes place in a fictional contemporary South Korea that functions under a constitutional monarchy. In the story, we have the character Seong Hui-ju, who is portrayed by IU. Although she is from an affluent family, she is constrained by the fact that she isn’t from royalty.

Seong’s path encounters Prince Yi An, who is portrayed by Byeon Woo-seok. Even though he is from a royal family, he doesn’t enjoy the freedom that other royals get. Seong and Prince Yi An get engaged to each other in what is supposed to be a deal marriage.

Cast and makers

Alongside IU and Byeon Woo-seok, the supporting cast includes Steve Noh and Gong Seung-yeon in key roles. The drama is directed by Park Joon-hwa and Bae Hee-young, names familiar to many K-drama viewers.

Why fans are tuning in

The pairing of IU and Byeon Woo-seok has generated major online excitement, with early reactions praising the visuals, costumes and palace setting. With only two episodes out so far, Perfect Crown has already positioned itself as one of the standout Korean releases of the year.

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