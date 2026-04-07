BTS set to be honoured with lifetime achievement award at Arirang TV's 30th anniversary celebration

New Delhi:

The BTS group has been making headlines due to its continuous streak of success. After making a name for themselves across the entire world, BTS is now being honored in the very country where their journey began. On the occasion of Arirang International Broadcasting's 30th anniversary, the group will be presented with the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award.' This awards ceremony will be held at Arirang TV's headquarters in Seoul.

Why is this honour special for BTS?

The purpose of the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' is to pay tribute to BTS. The group has accomplished feats that no other band has achieved before. Through their music, the group has played a pivotal role in spreading Korean culture across the globe. Since their debut in 2013, the group has consistently broken down barriers and set a precedent for other K-pop artists.

Fulfilling Arirang's mission

For a long time, Arirang TV has served as a bridge connecting Korean entertainment with international audiences. By honouring BTS, the broadcaster acknowledges the pivotal role the group has played in advancing its mission to share Korean culture and stories with viewers around the world. BTS previously appeared on Arirang TV shows such as 'Simply K-Pop' and 'After School Club.'

The ceremony to feature a concert

The ceremony, to be held at the Arirang TV network's headquarters in Seocho-dong, will also feature a special 'Talk Concert.' This segment will introduce new programs curated for the spring season. The event will be hosted by anchor Kim Da-mi and will feature appearances by the hosts of various shows, as well as several other celebrities.

BTS holds the top spot

Since their recent comeback, BTS's streak of success has been going stronger than ever! Their recent album, 'Arirang', has made history by securing the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for the second consecutive week.

Also Read: BTS 2.0 era begins: K-pop group makes big announcement at concert