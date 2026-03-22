BTS 2.0 era begins: K-pop group makes big announcement at concert

New Delhi:

The globally famous K-pop group BTS has made a comeback following a long hiatus. During their Netflix concert special, BTS: The Comeback Live | Arirang, they announced the beginning of a new era for the group. This new phase has been dubbed BTS 2.0.

It is significant to note that for the first time since 2022, a BTS event was live-streamed this Friday from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. In 2022, the members had paused their group activities to fulfill their mandatory military service obligations.

BTS 2.0 was announced mid concert

Addressing fans during the show, member J-Hope expressed his gratitude in Korean and officially announced BTS 2.0. He declared, 'BTS 2.0 has only just begun!' Another member of the group, Jin, added, 'Thank you for waiting.' In doing so, they expressed their appreciation to the global fanbase that continued to support them throughout the group's hiatus. Leader RM stated, 'No matter what happens, we promise to keep moving forward together.'

BTS signal their return

The concert featured the live debut of eight songs from the Arirang project, alongside performances of some of BTS's biggest hits, such as Butter, Dynamite and MIC Drop. This performance served to re-establish the group's presence, signaling their grand return to the global stage.

About the Netflix documentary

Furthermore, Netflix has announced a documentary titled BTS: The Return. The documentary is scheduled to premiere on March 27. This project will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Arirang, allowing fans to gain insight into the group's creative process.

BTS to tour 23 countries

Looking ahead, BTS is all set to embark on the Arirang World Tour, which will kick off on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea. Over the next year, this tour will visit 34 cities across 23 countries. The sheer scale of this tour serves as a testament to the group's immense popularity.

Also Read: BTS - The Comeback Live Arirang X reactions: Here's how internet react to the K-Pop boy band's live concert