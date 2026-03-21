BTS - The Comeback Live Arirang X reactions: Here's how internet react to the K-Pop boy band's live concert

New Delhi:

The wait is finally over for the BTS Army! After nearly four years, the Korean boy band BTS reunited for their first full-group live performance, giving fans the comeback they’ve been dreaming of. The comeback concert took place at Gwanghwamun Square in the heart of Seoul. Titled BTS: The Comeback Live, the show aired on Netflix on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 4:30 PM IST.

The K-pop stars delivered a high-energy performance, showcasing their latest songs from the new album Arirang. Fans around the world are buzzing with excitement after the concert on platform X. Here's a look at how the BTS Army is reacting.

BTS - The Comeback Live Arirang X reactions

Social media users shared their excitement over 'BTS - The Comeback Live', writing, "WELCOME BACK BTS!!! All the performances were amazing!!! Hearing Mikrosomos and Mic Drop in plain 2026 was so unexpected THANK YOU SO MUCH NETFLIX FOR NOT CRASHING DOWN!!"

Another added, "I was here in 2022 and promised to wait for you all, today in 2026 I'm still here fulfilling what I promised and welcoming you with open arms!!" One fan wrote, "Our 7 together again. This type of happiness is on another level."

See more X reactions below:

For the unversed, BTS opened their performance with their newly released song Body to Body. For the epic comeback, the boy band took the stage dressed in coordinated black-and-white ensembles.

All about BTS' fifth studio album Arirang

The Korean band BTS, consisting of seven members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook released their fifth studio album, which also marks their comeback album, Arirang, on March 20, 2026, a day before their live concert. The album features a 14-track lineup, including Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, SWIM, Merry Go Round, Like Animals, they don't know 'bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

Also Read: Arirang out now: BTS returns after nearly 4 years, marks comeback post military training | Watch