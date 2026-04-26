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  4. From Season 4 Episode 2: When is the upcoming episode of Harold Perrineau’s horror show releasing in India?

From Season 4 Episode 2: When is the upcoming episode of Harold Perrineau’s horror show releasing in India?

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

The fourth season of the folk horror show From, starring Harold Perrineau and Catalina Sandino Moreno, is streaming on Prime Video. Read on to know the India release date and timing of the upcoming Episode 2.

From Season 4 episode 2 release date and time in India.
From Season 4 episode 2 release date and time in India. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

Harold Perrineau's popular horror series From has returned with its fourth season this April. Created by John Griffin, the folk horror show received a positive response as the makers premiered it on Prime Video with the first episode, which sparked excitement among fans as they eagerly wait for the release of the upcoming episode.

In this article, let us tell you when and where you can stream the second episode of From Season 4 on Prime Video.

From Season 4 Episode 2 release date and time in India 

According to reports, the second episode of From will air on April 26, 2026, at 9 PM ET, and will be available for Indian viewers the next day, i.e., Monday, April 27, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Apex now streaming on OTT: When and where to watch Charlize Theron's survival thriller

 

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