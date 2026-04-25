Apex now streaming on OTT: When and where to watch Charlize Theron's survival thriller

New Delhi:

The action-adventure survival thriller Apex, starring Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana, has arrived on OTT platform. Directed by Baltasar KormAkur, the film follows the story of a grieving woman who pushes her limits on a solo adventure in the Australian wilderness, only to find herself trapped in a twisted game with a cunning killer who sees her as prey.

Since its digital release, the film has been garnering significant audience attention. Read on to find out when and where you can stream this action-adventure thriller online.

Apex movie on OTT: Where to watch

Charlize Theron's survival thriller Apex premiered on Netflix on Friday, April 24, 2026, and can be watched in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages with English subtitles.

Apex ranks in the Top 3 on Netflix India’s Top 10 trending list

Since its release, the film Apex has made it into the Top 3 of the Netflix's Top 10 Movies in India list. Take a look below:

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ NETFLIX INDIA APPLICATION)Apex ranks in the Top 3 on Netflix India’s Top 10 trending list.

Apex movie 2026: IMDb rating

According to early IMDb data for movie Apex, Charlize Theron's film has received a rating of 6.2 out of 10, based on votes from 3.1K registered users.It should be noted that these ratings may change as more users submit their reviews.Take a look below:

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM IMDB )Take a look at IMDb rating of Netflix's film Apex.

Apex movie: Production details

The film is written by Jeremy Robbins and produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, and Baltasar Kormakur under the banners of Chernin Entertainment, Ian Bryce Productions, RVK Studios, and Secret Menu. Ray Angelic, Will McCance, and Dawn Olmstead serve as executive producers.

Charlize Theron's work front

On the work front, Charlize Theron was last seen in The Old Guard 2 alongside KiKi Layne and Matthias Schoenaerts. She has won the Academy Award for her role in Patty Jenkins' psychological drama Monster in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.

Charlize Theron is also known for her work in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Atomic Blonde (2017) and Snow White and the Huntsman (2012).

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