Stranger Things Tales From '85 Ending Explained: Does Eleven defeat the Queen and save the gang?

New Delhi:

The spin-off series of hit show Stranger Things, titled Stranger Things: Tales From '85 recently hit the Netflix platform. Created by Jennifer Muro, Eric Robles and Matt Duffer, the animated show follows the story of Eleven and her friends solve a paranormal mystery terrorising their town. It is set in Hawkins, Indiana, in the winter of 1985.

If you are wondering what happened at the end of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 and how Eleven saved her friends from the monster "Queen," then this article is for you. Read on to find out what happened in the finale of this 10-episode series.

What happens at the end of Stranger Things: Tales From '85

At the end of Stranger Things: Tales From '85, it is revealed that Hawkins Food Mart worker Daniel Fischer had been experimenting on a vine from the Upside Down, believing it was harmless. But the vine kept growing and spread into tunnels under the lab. It fed on Fischer's glowing green liquid and turned into a powerful Queen creature that created all the new monsters.

But things get worse when the Queen eats Fischer and the green liquid, becoming even bigger and stronger.

Whereas, the character Will makes a plan to give Nikki more time to fix her monster-fighting light blaster. Dustin leads the monsters away, while Max, Lucas and Will fight them. At the same time, Eleven and Mike try to distract the Queen, and Nikki with Mrs Baxter works on fixing the weapon.

The plot continues just when the Queen tries to pull Eleven into the Upside Down, Nikki hits her with the light blaster and cuts off her arm. After this, Eleven then closes the gate with the Queen trapped between both worlds, finally destroying her and saving everyone.

Stranger Things Tales From '85: Cast and characters

For the unversed, Stranger Things Tales from '85 is an animated science-fiction spin-off series of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Several actors, including Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Braxton Quinney, and others, have voiced characters like Eleven, Dustin Henderson, Mike Wheeler, and Lucas Sinclair. Take a look below at which actor voiced which character:

Characters Played by Eleven Brooklyn Davey Norstedt Dustin Braxton Quinney Will Benjamin Plessala Lucas Elisha Williams Hopper Brett Gipson Steve Jeremy Jordan Mike Luca Diaz Max Jolie Hoang-Rappaport

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is streaming now on Netflix.

Also Read: OTT releases of the week [April 21-26]: Stranger Things Tales From 85, Band Melam, 24 and others