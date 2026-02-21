Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT release: Where can you stream Siddhant and Mrunal's film after theatrical run

New Delhi:

The romantic drama film Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, hit the big screens on Friday, February 20, 2026. The film received praise from both audiences and critics; however, this was not reflected at the box office on its opening day.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film tells the story of two socially awkward millennials living in Mumbai who find love while navigating their journey of self-acceptance. With the film currently running in theatres, the makers have hinted at its OTT release platform. Read on to find out where you can stream the film after its theatrical run.

Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT release platform

According to details on the promotional posters of Do Deewane Seher Mein, the romantic drama is set to release on Netflix. However, an official announcement from the streaming platform is still awaited.

Do Deewane Seher Mein expected OTT release timeline

For the unversed, the standard theatrical run for any Bollywood film is typically eight weeks before it arrives on OTT platforms. Considering this, it is expected that Do Deewane Seher Mein will make its OTT debut around mid April 2026. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the film's OTT streaming date.

Do Deewane Seher Mein: Cast and production details

Apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Mona Ambegaonkar. It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, and co-produced by Kalpana Udyawar under the banners of Bhansali Productions, Zee Studios, Rancorp Media, and Ravi Udyawar Films. Watch the film's trailer below:

Do Deewane Seher Mein: IMDb rating and box office report

The Bollywood film Do Deewane Seher Mein holds an impressive IMDb rating of 9.9. However, this rating did not reflect its box office performance, as the film had a slow start on its opening day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 1.25 crore, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.29%. Globally, the movie has earned Rs 1.5 crore so far. The film also faced a box office clash with Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti's Assi.

