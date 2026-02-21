Accused trailer out: Konkona Sensharma faces explosive allegations in Netflix's new psychological thriller

New Delhi:

The official trailer of Netflix's psychological thriller, Accused, was released by the makers on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film stars Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Rannta in the lead roles.

For the unversed, Accused is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film will start streaming on Netflix from February 27, 2026, onwards.

Accused trailer is out now

YouTube's official logline reads, "An anonymous message. And Meera & Geetika's lives on a knife's edge. Watch Accused, out 27 February, only on Netflix (sic)." Watch the official trailer of Accused below:

Internet reacts to Accused trailer

Social media users praised actor's performances in the Accused trailer. One YouTuber commented,'Damn! This is firrreeee!!" Another wrote, "Oh my God I'm so happy to see this Such a Nice Trailer..I love the actors they are my favourites."

Some users also appreciated the cinematography, sound, and background music, with one adding, "Another masterpiece what a cinematography sound and bgm."

Accused: Plot and cast

This psychological thriller revolves around the life of a celebrated gynecologist, Geetika (Konkona Sensharma), who faces serious allegations that threaten her career and marriage. In the film, Pratibha Rannta plays the role of her wife, Meera, who sets out to find the truth.

Accused: Cast and crew details

Apart from Konkona and Pratibha, the film stars Mashhoor Amrohi in key roles. The film is written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap who directed Ayushmann Khuranna and

Rakul Preet Singh's 2022 film Doctor G. The film is edited by Prerna Saigal and the sound design is done by Dhimaan Karmarkar. The original background music is given by Neel Adhikari.

